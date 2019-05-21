Home World

New Zealand's Pike River mine reopened nine years after blast that killed 29

An official inquiry in 2012 criticised unsafe work practices at the mine and said it should never have been operating.

Published: 21st May 2019 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Twenty-nine people were killed at the Pike River mine in November 2010 after a blast triggered by a build-up of flammable methane gas. (Photo | File/ AFP)

Twenty-nine people were killed at the Pike River mine in November 2010 after a blast triggered by a build-up of flammable methane gas. (Photo | File/ AFP)

By AFP

WELLINGTON: A coal mine where dozens died in one of New Zealand's worst-ever industrial accidents was re-opened after nine years Tuesday as experts began the long process of recovering the men's remains.

Twenty-nine people were killed at the Pike River mine in November 2010 after a blast triggered by a build-up of flammable methane gas.

The South Island mine has been sealed since amid fears of further explosions, angering family members who wanted the entombed remains recovered.

While some experts said the mine was too dangerous to enter, relatives of the victims argued it was the only way to find the cause of the blast that killed 24 New Zealanders, two Australians, two Britons and a South African.

The controversy was so intense that when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was elected in 2017 she specifically appointed minister Andrew Little to oversee the mine's reopening.

Little announced Wednesday that the seal to the Pike River mine access tunnel, or drift, had been opened as families of the dead looked on.

"Today we have returned," he said, describing the tragedy as "a consequence of corporate and regulatory failure".

"New Zealand is not a country where 29 people can die at work without real accountability and that is why today we have fulfilled our promise. Most of the bodies are believed to be near the end of the 2.3-kilometre long drift, although they may have been destroyed by the powerful explosion. Progress through the mine will be slow as workers attempt to minimise the risk of another methane explosion.

"However long that takes, the recovery project will be done professionally," he said.

"Most importantly, it will be done safely. Safety is the families' and the government's bottom line."

An official inquiry in 2012 criticised unsafe work practices at the mine and said it should never have been operating, although police said there was insufficient evidence to bring manslaughter charges against its managers.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pike River mine Indonesia mine mines Indonesia mine disaster

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp