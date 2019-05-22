Home World

Jeff Bezos finally gets '.amazon' domain: Report

The e-commerce giant first applied for this domain in 2012 but its approval took seven years because a group of South American countries through which the river Amazon flows, raised objections.

Published: 22nd May 2019 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: After seven years of trying, Jeff Bezos led e-commerce giant Amazon has finally bagged the '.amazon' domain name from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

The e-commerce giant first applied for this domain in 2012 but its approval took seven years because a group of South American countries through which the river Amazon flows, raised objections.

However, in a meeting last week, ICANN's board finally made a decision that it has repeatedly sought to avoid for all these years, The Register reported on Tuesday.

"The Board finds the Amazon corporation proposal of April 17, 2019 acceptable, and therefore directs the ICANN organisation's President and CEO, or his designee(s), to continue processing of the '.amazon' applications according to the policies and procedures of the New gTLD Programme," the report quoted ICANN as saying in an official document.

The company is likely to get control of its internet namesake later this summer.

Amazon intends to use the domain with its multiple business streams "so we may see internet addresses like 'books.amazon' and 'alexa.amazon' before the end of the year", the report added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jeff Bezos amazon domain Internet Corporation River Amazon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp