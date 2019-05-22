Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan chairs National Security Committee meeting

The forum, attended by senior federal ministers and the three services chiefs, including Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa discussed the geo-strategic environment in the country.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the high-powered National Security Committee and discussed the "geo-strategic environment" and the "recent developments" in the region, a day before the outcome of the general elections in India is known.

The meeting was attended by senior federal ministers, the three services chiefs, including Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, media reports said. "The forum discussed geo-strategic environment with special reference to recent developments in the region," The Express Tribune quoted an official statement as saying.

The meeting reiterated that Pakistan will continue all its efforts towards regional peace and stability. It discussed and fully supported ongoing efforts towards a sustainable and lasting resolution of Pakistan's economic woes.

On the internal security, the committee reviewed the progress of the National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism and extremism, sources told newspaper. The participants discussed recent measures to further tighten noose around the proscribed organisation, they added.

The current situation in Afghanistan particularly the ongoing effort seeking a political solution was also on the agenda. Other issues include the current state of Pakistan-India ties and rising tensions in the Persian Gulf region were also part of the discussions, the report said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Islamabad has delivered a "message of peace" by opening the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from India.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital, also attended by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Qureshi said, "enduring peace and prosperity in South Asia will remain elusive without good-faith diplomacy and result-oriented dialogue," he said in his address. "Pakistan has given the message of peace by opening the Kartarpur Corridor for the Sikh community," Qureshi said.

The Pakistani foreign minister has said that Islamabad is ready to restart talks with the new government in India after the election outcome is known on May 23. India has told Pakistan that talks and terrorism cannot go hand-in-hand.

