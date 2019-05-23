Home World

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates PM Modi on his party's convincing victory in general elections

Prime Minister Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.

Published: 23rd May 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the convincing victory of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the parliamentary elections and expressed his readiness to work together to build up the full range of bilateral relations.

"I am convinced that, as the Prime Minister of India, you will further strengthen the centuries-old friendship between our peoples and the all-round development of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India," Putin said in a congratulatory message.

The Russian leader expressed his readiness to continue fruitful personal contacts with Prime Minister Modi and to work together to build up the full range of bilateral relations and constructive interaction in international affairs, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.

With the elections establishing 68-year-old Modi as the most popular leader in decades in India, the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that BJP was expected to surpass its 2014 performance.

