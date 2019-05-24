US leadership congratulates PM Modi on his re-election

Home World

WASHINGTON: Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "decisive" election triumph, the top American leadership, including President Donald Trump, have said that "great things" are in store for the Indo-US strategic ties under his second innings.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 302 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

The US and India have made enormous strides together. Some of the important steps taken include the expansion of bilateral defence cooperation and combined military exercises, the historic civil nuclear deal, the nearly six-fold increase in US-India trade, the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative and the designation of India as a Major Defence Partner.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo too took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Modi.

State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the US offers its congratulations to Prime Minister Modi and his National Democratic Alliance on their "decisive victory" in the elections. "India's elections are the largest exercise in democracy in human history and serve as an inspiration to democracies and individuals around the world. We applaud the Indian people for turning out to vote in historic numbers and the Government of India for their exceptional execution of this massive undertaking," she said.

"We look forward to working with the newly elected government on a range of important issues, including expanding economic and energy ties, enhancing defense and security cooperation, countering the threat of terrorism, and enhanced collaboration in space. "We are confident that the strong and upward trajectory of our partnership will continue," she added.

Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said it was truly an inspiration to see so many Indians exercise their democratic rights. "I look forward to working with Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government to strengthen the US-India partnership," he said.

One lesson from Modi's win is that dynastic, establishment candidates are weak, another Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna said.

Several top American lawmakers too congratulated Modi and vowed to strengthen the relationship between the two countries. "I look forward to strengthening the important US-India partnership," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer tweeted.

"I look forward to working together to strengthen and expand the strong relationship between our two nations," Congressman George Holding, Co-Chair of the House India Caucus, said.

Senator Kevin Thomas congratulated Modi and said, "India and the US share a great relationship and looking forward to continuing cooperation going forward." Congressman Pete Olson said he looks forward to continuing to work with him on issues critical to Houston, the US and India.

"The world's largest democracy and one of our strongest partners in the Indo-Pacific has chosen their leadership in free and fair elections," Congressman Ted Yoho said as he congratulated the BJP and Modi on the historic re-election.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, in a congratulatory message, invited Modi to his city in Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in a handwritten message to Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said that he viewed Modi's election as very important to the future of India. "Texas looks forward to continuing working with you as we advance the economics of India and Texas," Abbott said.

India US ties PM Modi election victory US congratulates PM Modi India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

