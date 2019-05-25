French President Macron makes congratulatory phone call to PM Modi

By ANI

PARIS: Following BJP-led NDA's emphatic victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, French President Emmanuel Macron made a congratulatory phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs France said on Saturday.

The French Foreign Ministry remarked that both India and France would continue to work together with an aim to bolster the security of the two nations.

"France and India have a steadfast partnership. We will continue to work together to consolidate the security of our nations, secure stability in the world, and promote sustainable development as well as exchanges between our youth," the statement by the spokesperson read.

"India can rely on France's continued friendship," it added. Congratulating the Indian people and the authorities for the successful completion of the general elections, the statement remarked that the "immense voter participation in the electoral process illustrates the vibrancy of the largest democracy in the world."

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also congratulated the Indian Prime Minister on the electoral victory and hoped that the two countries would continue to strive towards an even more productive partnership, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Wishes and greetings poured in from across the world after Modi-led NDA swept the elections and won 352 out of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister received congratulatory calls from leaders of Japan, Israel, Russia, and France, and the United States. Leaders of several other countries, including China, France, Pakistan, and Vietnam, also sent congratulatory messages to the PM.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and former President of the Maldives Maumoon Abdul Gayoom took to Twitter to send their congratulations to Modi.