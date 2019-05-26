Home World

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove enters Conservative race to succeed Theresa May

British PM Theresa May announced her departure Friday, admitting defeat in her three-year quest to deliver Brexit.

Published: 26th May 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: British Environment Secretary Michael Gove has entered the crowded race to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, who is stepping down as Conservative Party leader on June 7.

Gove said Sunday that "I can confirm that I will be putting my name forward to be prime minister of this country."

A party leadership campaign will officially begin after May quits, but already eight contenders have said they will run. The winner will be selected by Conservative lawmakers and about 120,000 party members, and will automatically become prime minister.

ALSO READ: New candidates vie to succeed British PM Theresa May with focus on Brexit

May announced her departure Friday, admitting defeat in her three-year quest to deliver Brexit.

The leadership contest is dominated by candidates vowing to take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 even if there is no deal.

Most businesses and economists think that would plunge Britain into recession.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Theresa May Conservative Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp