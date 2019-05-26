Home World

European Union elections primer: How they work, what could happen

European voters are choosing lawmakers to represent them at the European Parliament for the next five years.

Published: 26th May 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

A man arrives to vote at a polling station in Rome.

A man arrives to vote at a polling station in Rome. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BRUSSELS: European voters are choosing lawmakers to represent them at the European Parliament for the next five years. In all, 400 million voters in 28 nations have had the right to vote over the past four days. Here's a look at that massive exercise in democracy, a multi-national ballot by the European Union's only democratically elected institution.

WHO, WHEN, WHAT ON THE EU VOTE?

Europe's voting marathon kicked off Thursday in the Netherlands and in Britain . Voters in Ireland turned out on Friday, and those in the Czech Republic, Latvia, Malta and Slovakia on Saturday. On Sunday, the remaining 21 EU nations are casting their ballots.

Voters in each EU nation choose some of the 751 lawmakers in the European Parliament, which sits in both Brussels and Strasbourg, France.

ALSO READ: Europe's voters elect new Parliament as nationalism mounts

Seats in the European Parliament are doled out proportionally based on a nation's population. Cyprus, Luxembourg and Malta have the fewest seats with six each, while the EU's most populous member, Germany, has 96 seats.

The results from every nation will be released on Sunday after the last polling station in the continent is closed.

HOW IMPORTANT IS THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT?

The assembly's powers are slowly growing. It's helped to improve air flight safety in Europe, cut down plastics use, end mobile telephone roaming charges within the bloc, boost data privacy, set climate change ambitions and reduce carbon dioxide emissions from cars.

The assembly also has a say in treaties ranging from trade talks to Brexit.

The EU's powerful executive arm, the European Commission, proposes laws, while EU lawmakers amend and negotiate their content with national governments, which are the real font of European power and are represented by the EU Council.

ALSO READ: High-stakes European Parliament vote shifts to four nations

Often, the big impact of these EU elections is on the domestic politics of individual EU nations, like support in Britain for the anti-Europe U.K. Independence Party in 2014 or the massive gains in France by Marine Le Pen's far-right National Front party, which has now rebranded as the National Rally. The polls are often used by disgruntled citizens to cast protest votes against their own national governments.

WHAT ARE THE ISSUES IN THE EU ELECTION?

There are no "European citizens" as such, so voters tend to respond to national interests.

How Europe handles migration is a very significant concern for voters in Italy, Hungary, Poland and elsewhere. Economic concerns often influence voters, and Britain's future in the EU looks like being a factor again.

An EU survey of public sentiment in April found that voters were most concerned about the economy, unemployment, immigration, the environment and climate change, terrorism and promoting human rights, democracy and social welfare.

WHO'S LIKELY TO WIN WHAT?

The projections from April suggest that the center-right European People's Party will remain the biggest bloc in the European Parliament with an estimated 180 seats, dropping from 217 seats in 2014.

The center-left Socialists and Democrats group is also expected to lose ground, sliding from 186 seats to 149.

Among other mainstream parties, the liberal ALDE alliance is expected to capture 76 seats, eight more than in 2014, while the Greens could rank fourth with some 57 seats, up from 52. However, the liberals now appear set to create a new group with French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party.

ALSO READ: Countries to watch as divided Europe chooses its Parliament

As for the far-right and nationalists, the Europe of Nations and Freedom group, which combines parties like Italy's League, Britain's UKIP and France's far-right National Rally, is predicted to win 62 seats, compared to 37 currently.

New parties such the Brexit Party in Britain are listed as "other" in a mixed bunch that is forecast to expand from 21 seats to 62.

HOW WILL THE VOTE CHANGE EUROPE?

Europe's mainstream political groups appear set to hold control over the assembly but, depending on the results, they could be pressured into uncomfortable compromises or awkward alliances in order to pass EU legislation.

Populist and nationalist parties have found rising support in national elections in many EU countries, but their pan-European impact would depend on whether they can form a strong political group in Brussels. That certainly is their goal. Italy's hard-line interior minister, Matteo Salvini, head of the League party, has been putting together a populist group of national parties that he says aims to fundamentally shake up EU politics.

Forming such a group is not easy — 25 lawmakers are required, with at least one-quarter of the EU's 28 nations represented — but it's important because it opens up valuable access to EU funds and political influence.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE ELECTIONS?

Once the results are in, the newly elected EU lawmakers will begin haggling to form parliamentary groups.

The present European Parliament's term ends July 1 and the new parliament will take their seats in Strasbourg the following day. At the first plenary on July 2, they will elect the president, 14 vice presidents and five other senior officials in the House, as well as decide on the number and composition of parliamentary committees.

EU leaders will meet on Tuesday to choose candidates for the bloc's top jobs. Between July and October, the assembly is called on to endorse those candidates, notably the new president of the European Commission. Parliamentary hearings will then begin to confirm EU commissioners in charge of specific policies.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
European Union EU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp