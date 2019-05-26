Houthi rebels repel attack from Saudi-led coalition in southwest Yemen: Reports

By UNI

BEIRUT: Insurgents from the Ansar Allah movement, known as the Houthis, repelled an attack from the Yemeni government forces in the southwest of the country, local media reported.

According to Al Masira, a Houthi broadcaster, the rebels repelled the attack in the city of Taiz simultaneously from three directions.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now.

A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.