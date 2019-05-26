Home World

Papua New Guinea PM Peter O'Neill resigns amid gas deal tensions​

Papua New Guinea PM Peter O'Neill handed over the reins to veteran politician Julius Chan, who has twice been PM.

Published: 26th May 2019 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Papua New Guinea PM Peter O'Neill

Papua New Guinea PM Peter O'Neill (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PORT MORESBY: Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill resigned on Sunday following a string of high-profile political defections that threatened his leadership.

O'Neill -- who had been in power since 2011 -- handed over the reins to veteran politician Julius Chan, who has twice been prime minister.

"I will be stepping down as prime minister in the coming days, when I visit the governor-general... (to) pave way for a new government," O'Neill told reporters in the capital, Port Moresby. 

"We have agreed for a change of direction, that leadership of the government will be now handed over to Sir Julius Chan, who is a veteran leader and one of the founding fathers of our nation."

Chan, 79, who was prime minister from 1980-82 and 1994-97, said his government would not be a lame-duck administration.

"We are not just going to be a caretaker government, we will work. The transformation of PNG. I don't intend to be a lame duck. We will move this country forward," he told reporters.

O'Neill, 54, had avoided a vote of no confidence earlier this month after the defections of his defence, health and forest ministers.

His People's National Congress Party had a small majority in parliament and he faced repeated closed-door requests from party allies to step down.

O'Neill was under pressure following the signing of a multi-billion-dollar deal for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project with France's Total and US firm ExxonMobil earlier this year.

The LNG project would almost double PNG's gas exports.

But James Marape, who had led the government in parliament and was also the finance minister, resigned citing the failure of the government to ensure national firms and locals benefit from the contract.

Local communities had complained bitterly about not benefiting from similar deals in the past.

Marape said in a separate press conference Sunday the opposition could rally 63 out of 111 members of parliament on their side.

Uncertainty ahead

PNG's parliament is due to sit on Tuesday, with O'Neill's resignation -- and whether it is formalised by a visit to the governor-general -- possibly changing the dynamics ahead of a possible vote of no confidence.

"By offering to resign, it basically resets that question," said Shane McLeod, a PNG specialist at the Australian thinktank the Lowy Institute.

"The question is: what will parliament be voting on on Tuesday? Will it be moving a vote of no confidence in the current prime minister? Will it be voting on a vacant role of prime minister? Will it be something else? It's just a bit uncertain."

McLeod said it was possible O'Neill's announcement could have been a way to win back MPs who had deserted his government for the opposition.

One of the companies involved in the LNG project was Australia's Oil Search.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday his nation had a "special relationship" with PNG, and he thanked O'Neill for being a "passionate servant" of his country.

"PNG is our closest friend and neighbour, there is just a small body of water that is between us and PNG," he told reporters in Canberra.

"And I will look forward to working with the prime minister of PNG in the same way I have enjoyed such a strong friendship and relationship with Peter O'Neill."

O'Neill's long tenure in office had brought unusual stability to PNG's fractious politics.

Yet it was also marred by rampant corruption, high levels of crime and large-scale investments that ran up public debt but showed little benefit for ordinary Papua New Guineans.

The country has one of the highest poverty rates in the world, and a little over one in ten Papua New Guineans have access to reliable electricity.

O'Neill was accused of micromanaging and of looking out for his own interests.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Papua New Guinea Peter ONeill Papua New Guinea gas deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp