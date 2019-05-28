Home World

'Large and dangerous tornado' strikes Ohio

The National Weather Service later said that there were new tornado threats for the extreme northern part of the county and southern Miami County with another possible threat near the county line.

A view from one of the department's trucks as crews on Interstate 75 north of Day to work to clean debris from the highway after a suspected tornado hit the area

A view from one of the department's trucks as crews on Interstate 75 north of Dayto work to clean debris from the highway after a suspected tornado hit the area | (Photo | Ohio Department of Transportation via AP)

By Associated Press

DAYTON (OHIO): National Weather Service confirmed Sunday night that a "large and dangerous tornado" hit near Trotwood, Ohio, outside of Dayton.

The service tweeted that the situation was extremely dangerous and for residents in northern Montgomery County to take cover. It later tweeted that there were new tornado threats for the extreme northern part of the county and southern Miami County with another possible threat near the county line.

On its Twitter account, the Ohio Department of Transportation tweeted photos of crews using snow plows to clean up debris on I-75 north of downtown Dayton.

Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing two and injuring 29

Another suspected tornado near Vandalia, Ohio, was crossing the path of the first tornado, lifting debris in the air, the service said. The service issued several tornado warnings for cities including Cedarville, Wilberforce and Jamestown until 12:45 am. Trotwood is about 8 miles (12 kilometers) northwest of Dayton.

