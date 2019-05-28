Home World

Nawaz Sharif quizzed in jail by Pakistan's anti-graft body over illegal purchase of bulletproof vehicles 

The former PM was quizzed in Kot Lakhpat Jail for over two hours over the illegal purchase and use of more than 30 bulletproof government vehicles from Germany.

Published: 28th May 2019 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: A team of Pakistan's top anti-graft body has quizzed deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail for over two hours over the illegal purchase and use of more than 30 bulletproof government vehicles from Germany.

A four-member National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team arrived at the Kot Lakhpat Jail (Lahore Central Prison) where the 69-year-old Sharif is serving a seven-year sentence awarded to him in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.

A source told Dawn that Sharif insisted upon being given a questionnaire, to which he would reply with the help of his legal counsel.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Nawaz's daughter, confirmed the investigation by the NAB team in jail where the former prime minister is being held since December 2018 after his conviction.

In a message on her Twitter account on Monday, Maryam rubbished the investigation, point fingers at "fake Prime Minister" Imran Khan who used the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's helicopter for personal use was above the law.

Earlier reports said the NAB team will record the three-time prime minister's statement in the case of an alleged import of 34 bulletproof vehicles from Germany without payment of customs duty on any of them.

The anti-graft body said the cars were purchased without duty for guests of the 19th SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) summit in 2016, Geo News reported.

The SAARC Summit, however, did not take place as India boycotted the meeting after the Uri terror attack.

Later, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives also pulled out of the summit, culminating in an indefinite postponement of the summit.

According to the NAB, Sharif added 20 of those 34 cars to his own motorcade, and he and his daughter Maryam Nawaz also used the bulletproof vehicles for their personal use.

Former Prime Minister and a member of the PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's statement has already been recorded, it said.

The anti-graft body also said that officers associated with the foreign ministry misused their authority by allocating the bulletproof cars for the Sharif's family.

Sharif has been serving a seven-year prison term at the jail since December 24, 2018 when an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed in the wake of the apex court's July 28, 2017 order in Panama Papers case.

Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing and allege that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp