Trump visits US and Japanese troops aboard ships in Japan

The US President motivated American troops aboard the USS Wasp stationed in Japan calling them 'daring and mighty warriors in the Pacific Ocean'.

Published: 28th May 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump speaks to US servicemen at US Navy multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Wasp at the US Navy's Yokosuka base in Yokosuka

US President Donald Trump speaks to US servicemen at US Navy multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Wasp at the US Navy's Yokosuka base in Yokosuka (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: President Donald Trump is giving Memorial Day remarks to more than 800 members of the US military aboard the USS Wasp stationed in Japan. Trump called them the "daring and mighty warriors in the Pacific" Ocean.

He says the US-Japan alliance has never been stronger. Trump says the United States endures because of brave men and women who are willing to sacrifice to defend the nation. First lady Melania Trump introduced the president and the US forces shouted "USA USA". A fighter plane, illuminated with red, white and blue lights, was parked nearby.

Just before landing aboard the ship, he flew Marine One to a Japanese destroyer to meet with Japanese forces. President Donald Trump had an American-style greeting for Japanese forces when he saw them aboard their warship near Tokyo.

Trump told them "Happy Memorial Day!" - a message that seemed more fitting for Americans back home who were honoring those killed while defending the United States.

Aboard the Japanese JS Kaga destroyer, Trump said, "I want to start by saying happy Memorial Day. " Also aboard were first lady Melania Trump, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie. It was the last day of Trump's four-day trip to Japan. After leaving the ship, he and Mrs. Trump flew by helicopter to their next stop aboard the USS Wasp, anchored nearby.

President Donald Trump landed aboard a Japanese destroyer south of Tokyo where he was greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japanese forces.

Speaking on the deck of the JS Kaga docked at Yokosuka, Abe spoke of the strong alliance between the United States and Japan. Abe says the fact that he and Trump are standing together on the ship is evidence of the "robust" nature of that alliance.

Trump, who was joined by first lady Melania Trump, thanked the Japanese forces and said they had been honored to meet Japan's new emperor and empress. He also sent condolences to those injured when a man swinging a knife attacked commuters waiting at a crowded bus stop on Tuesday just outside Tokyo, injuring 19 people.

President Donald Trump will be heading home from Japan Tuesday after stopping aboard a US warship to give a Memorial Day speech to US forces. Trump will land aboard on two vessels near a base in nearby Yokosuka.

One is the Japanese destroyer JS Kaga where he'll be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The other is the USS Wasp, a multipurpose amphibious assault ship where he'll deliver Memorial Day remarks to the troops.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako also are expected to visit with Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

The US honored its fallen on Memorial Day on Monday. Trump has been criticized for skipping visits to cemeteries to honor US troops, but he placed flags on graves in Arlington Cemetery last week before leaving for Japan.

TAGS
Donald Trump Memorial Day Shinzo Abe USS Wasp Trump in Japan JS Kaga

