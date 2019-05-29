Home World

Arrest warrant issued for Myanmar firebrand monk Wirathu

Wirathu has long been the face of the country's Buddhist nationalist movement, notorious for espousing hate against the Rohingya minority.

Published: 29th May 2019 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Wirathu

Buddhist monk and anti-Muslim community leader Wirathu (File | AP)

By AFP

YANGON: Myanmar police issued an arrest warrant Tuesday evening for an ultra-nationalist monk known as the "Buddhist Bin Laden" for his vitriol against Islam and particularly the Rohingya Muslim community.

Wirathu has long been the face of the country's Buddhist nationalist movement, notorious for espousing hate against the Rohingya minority.

A warrant was "filed and applied directly at western district court against him (Wirathu) under article 124(a)," police spokesman Myo Thu Soe told AFP late on Tuesday.

He said he was unable to give specific details about the reasons behind the warrant.

The law prohibits anyone who "attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the Government" and carries a maximum jail sentence of three years.

Wirathu's monastery is in Mandalay but his whereabouts Tuesday or when he might be detained were unknown.

In 2013 the hardliner appeared on the cover of "Time" magazine as "The Face of Buddhist Terror".

He has called for boycotts of Muslim-owned businesses and restrictions of marriages between Buddhists and Muslims.

A council of senior monks stopped him temporarily from speaking in public but the firebrand abbot has spoken at a string of pro-military rallies since the ban ended in March last year.

Facebook kicked him off the platform in January 2018 after a string of incendiary posts targeting the Rohingya.

Rights groups say these helped whip up animosity towards the community, laying the foundations for a military crackdown in 2017 that forced about 740,000 to flee over the border to Bangladesh.

Like many in Myanmar, Wirathu pejoratively refers to the minority as "Bengali", implying the group are illegal immigrants.

Refugees' testimonies of mass killings, rapes and arson spurred UN investigators to call for the prosecution of top generals for "genocide" and the International Criminal Court (ICC) is conducting a preliminary probe.

"The day when the ICC comes here... is the day that Wirathu holds a gun," he said in a speech to a rally of hardline nationalists in October last year.

A firebrand Buddhist monk in Sri Lanka, Galagodaatte Gnanasara, has maintained close ties with Wirathu.

Gnanasara was freed from prison in Sri Lanka last week following a presidential pardon.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Myanmar Wirathu Islam Buddhism Buddhist Bin Laden hate speech Buddhist monk Rohingyas in Myanmar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp