Home World

Nawaz Sharif's daughter takes swipe at Imran; says Modi doesn't give respect to him

Maryam also said because of an inept and incapable Prime Minister like Imran, Pakistan has become a beggar country in the world.

Published: 29th May 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Maryam Nawaz (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Taking a swipe at Imran Khan, jailed premier Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam said Tuesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not give respect to his Pakistani counterpart as he did not take his call in February when the two nations were engaged in aerial combat.

Speaking at an event held in connection with Pakistan's 1998 nuclear tests here in Model Town, Maryam said Khan complained that Indian PM Modi did not attend his telephone call amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

"I tell the selected and incompetent premier (Khan) as why Modi and other heads of state in the world do not give you respect. Because they know that you have come to power after stealing the people's votes with the help of someone. You dance to the tune of someone," she said, referring to the powerful military establishment.

"Imran Khan. Your status is nothing more than a puppet. You are stooge having no standing of yourself. You have no respect in the world," she thundered.

Maryam said Khan used to call Sharif 'a friend of Modi'.

"It was Mr Modi who came to Pakistan to meet Nawaz Sharif. It was Mr Vajpayee who came to Pakistan to meet Nawaz Sharif as he was an elected prime minister and the world give him respect. But in your (Khan) case, Modi is not ready to take your telephone call because he knows that you are a fake premier," she said.

"Let me make it clear I will not call you the friend of Modi. We want peace with India. War is no solution to problems the two countries are facing," she added.

Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to India.

Soon after the aerial combat, Khan said he tried calling Prime Minister Modi to convey that Pakistan did not want to escalate the matter.

Maryam said because of inept and incapable prime minister Pakistan has become a beggar country in the world.

"This inept premier has handed over the country to the IMF against some dollars."

She said it is ironic that the man (Sharif) who made this country atomic power is in Kot Lakhpat jail Lahore and the man (Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto) who laid the foundation of the atomic programme was hanged.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif Maryam Imran Khan Narendra Modi PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp