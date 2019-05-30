Home World

Pakistan claims Organisation of Islamic Cooperation calling for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue

The Pakistan Foreign Office urged the government of India "for a peaceful settlement of the dispute, in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UN Security Council Resolution."

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday claimed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed "deep concern" on the Kashmir situation and called for its peaceful resolution. The OIC is an international organisation consisting of 57 member states, with 53 countries being Muslim-majority nations.

In a meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held in Jeddah on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 14th Islamic Summit, the Secretary General of the grouping "expressed deep concern" over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistan Foreign Office said here.

He also urged the government of India "for a peaceful settlement of the dispute, in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UN Security Council Resolutions", it said. New Delhi has always maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the matter is strictly internal to the country.

