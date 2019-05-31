Home World

Second attack in Kabul within 24 hours as suicide car bomb explodes, seven dead

The attacker struck in the eastern Yakatot neighbourhood, where US and NATO forces maintain complexes as well as facilities operated by the Afghan National Security Forces.

Published: 31st May 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide attack, Suicide Car Bomb

A burned out vehicle sits at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, May 31, 2019. A suicide car bomb exploded early Friday morning in an eastern neighborhood of the capital Kabul, leaving seven casualties, police said. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KABUL: A suicide car bomb exploded early Friday morning in an eastern neighbourhood of the capital Kabul, leaving seven casualties, police said.

Firdous Faramaz, Kabul police chief spokesman, could not immediately say how many were dead or wounded.

"It's too early to say what was the target or to say how many of the seven casualties in the bombing have died and how many are wounded," he told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.

The attacker struck in the eastern Yakatot neighbourhood, where US and NATO forces maintain complexes as well as facilities operated by the Afghan National Security Forces.

On Thursday, six people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an Afghan army academy and training center, also in the same area but several kilometres (miles) away from Friday's explosion.

The Interior Ministry on Thursday said a soldier had noticed a suspicious person and as he approached him, the attacker detonated his explosives near the academy.

The soldier's action likely saved lives. No one has taken responsibility for either attack but both the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have infiltrated the capital in the past.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suicide Car Bomb Car bomb Blast Kabul suicide attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp