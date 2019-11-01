Jair Bolsonaro cancels government subscription to Brazil's main newspaper Folha

Home World

Donald Trump -- an ally of Bolsonaro -- similarly cancelled subscriptions to two of America's biggest newspapers, The New York Times and Washington Post, last week.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's government canceled its subscriptions to one of the country's main newspapers in the latest episode of his openly hostile relationship with his country's major media outlets.

"Today I decided that the Folha subscription is canceled under my executive power. Whoever wants to read Folha can stop by the Brasilia bus station and buy it," he said in Thursday's weekly Facebook live broadcast.

US President Donald Trump -- an ally of Bolsonaro -- similarly cancelled subscriptions to two of America's biggest newspapers, The New York Times and Washington Post, last week.

Bolsonaro frequently lambasted Brazil's media outlets -- including Folha, TV Globo, and Veja magazine -- both during his presidential campaign and since taking office in January.

"We are not going to spend more money on a newspaper like that. And whoever advertises with Folha, pay attention," he added.

In a statement Folha denounced Bolsonaro's "openly discriminatory attitude" and promised to continue to produce "critical and non-partisan journalism."

