Home World

Asia must quit 'coal addiction' to combat climate crisis, warns UN chief 

Antonio Guterres said Asian countries need to cut reliance on coal to tackle the climate crisis, which he called the 'defining issue of our time'.

Published: 02nd November 2019 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres (File | AP)

By AFP

BANGKOK: The UN chief on Saturday warned Asia to quit its "addiction" to coal, as climate change threatens hundreds of millions of people vulnerable to rising sea levels across the region.

The warning follows fresh research this week predicting that several Asian megacities, including Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai, are at risk of extreme flooding linked to global warming.

Antonio Guterres said Asian countries need to cut reliance on coal to tackle the climate crisis, which he called the "defining issue of our time".

"There is an addiction to coal that we need to overcome because it remains a major threat in relation to climate change," he told reporters ahead of a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Bangkok on Saturday.

He said countries in the region need to be on "the front line" of the fight by introducing carbon pricing and reforming energy policies.

"We are lagging behind," he said, adding that the rollback of coal could help curb rising global temperatures.

Coal remains a major source of power across Southeast Asia, where breakneck economic development has spurred soaring energy demands -- but at a cost to the environment.

About one-third of Vietnam's energy comes from coal power with a slew of new plants set to come online by 2050, while Thailand is investing in fossil fuels.

Coastal areas across Southeast Asia have already seen major floods and seawater incursion linked to climate change.

New research this week showed that at least 300 million people worldwide are living in places at risk of inundation by 2050, a much bleaker picture than previous data predicted.

Destructive storm surges fuelled by increasingly powerful cyclones and rising seas will hit Asia hardest, according to the study in the journal Nature Communications.

The UN chief also spoke on Myanmar's persecuted Rohingya Muslims, nearly three-quarters of a million of whom were driven into Bangladesh in 2017.

He urged Myanmar's government to "address the root causes of displacement and allowing of the return, voluntary and in safety and dignity" to Myanmar.

"Some steps have been done but they are too small. We need to do much more," he said.

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi is also in Bangkok for the summit and is likely to face pressure over her country's treatment of the Rohingya, particularly from Muslim-majority Malaysia and Indonesia.

Myanmar has rebuffed all international pressure so far while only hundreds of Rohingya have returned to Myanmar, due to fear of further repression.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
climate crisis global warming climate change
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp