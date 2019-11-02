Turkey to send back foreign Islamic State fighters to their respective countries

Home World

Published: 02nd November 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

By PTI

ISTANBUL: The Turkish government said on Saturday it would send foreign Islamic State fighters captured in Syria back to their countries of origin, despite the unwillingness of notably Europe states to take them in.

"We are not going to keep them until the end of time," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters.

"We're not a hotel for Daesh," he said, using another name for Islamic State. He said Turkey would hold captured foreign fighters "for some time. After that we'll send them back to their countries".

ALSO READ: 'Intensive' US-Turkey contact during Baghdadi raid, says Ankara

Soylu said EU countries including the Netherlands and Britain had stripped some of the fighters of their nationality to prevent Ankara from sending them home.

"They found an easy solution, they say 'I took his nationality away, it's your problem now'. That's unacceptable in our view, that's totally irresponsible. What do you want me to do with your terrorist?" he said.

Turkey last month launched an offensive in north-eastern Syria against a Kurdish militia Turkey has branded "terrorists", but which was at the forefront in the fight against Islamic State with the backing of Western governments.

ALSO READ: 20 people detained over suspected IS links, says Turkey

As part of the offensive, Turkey took Islamic State members into custody who had previously been held by the Kurds.

Others are said to have escaped from Syrian prisons in the chaos of the offensive.

The Turkish government regularly calls on European countries to repatriate their nationals belonging to Islamic State, but many governments are dragging their feet, fearing a public backlash and security problems.

