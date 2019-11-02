Home World

Women's rights organisation seeks removal of Pakistan's envoy to UN Munir Akram

The petition in the Sindh High Court, filed by the Women's Action Forum on Thursday mentioned the allegations of domestic abuse against the diplomat.

Published: 02nd November 2019 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram

Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

KARACHI: A leading women's rights organisation has filed a petition seeking the removal of Munir Akram as Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations, calling his re-appointment "illegal, unlawful and void-ab-initio".

The petition in the Sindh High Court, filed by the Women's Action Forum (WAF) on Thursday, also mentioned the allegations of domestic abuse against the diplomat, according to Pakistani media reports.

The Pakistan government has appointed Akram as permanent ambassador to the UN replacing Maleeha Lodhi.

Akram had previously served in the same post from 2002 to 2008. The US, however, asked Pakistan to waive Akram's diplomatic immunity in 2003 so he could be prosecuted on assault charges after allegations that he had beaten a woman on December 10, 2002.

In its petition, the WAF said Akram's appointment by the government and the Foreign Affairs Ministry was illegal. The petition called upon the court to restrain Akram "from performing functions of the Ambassador / Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations".

The women's rights body noted that, according to Pakistani law, a retired civil servant cannot be re-hired by the federal government unless the grounds for the re-employment are concerned with the public interest.

"In light of the accusation of domestic violence, it is requested of the Honourable Court, to reflect on the impression this creates in the global environment, and also the impression made of the standards of behaviour reflective of official representatives," the petition read.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Munir Akram Pakistan Pakistan UN envoy
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp