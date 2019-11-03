15 people killed in bus accident in Nepal

By PTI

KATHMANDU: At least 15 persons, including a three-months-old infant, were killed on Sunday when the bus they were travelling in skidded of the highway and fell into a river in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district.

The incident happened when the bus enroute to Kathmandu from Dolakha district skidded off the highway and fell 100 metres down into Sunkoshi river, police said.

Police said that 15 people were killed while over 20 others were injured.

"Some four dozen people who sustained injuries in the incident are undergoing treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital.

Among the injured persons six are said to be in critical condition," police said.