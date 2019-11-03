Home World

ASEAN backs India's rising role in Indo-Pacific region

The endorsement of India's role assumes significance as it came in the midst of geopolitical power play in the Indo-Pacific region.

Published: 03rd November 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi center laughs as he poses for a group photo with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong left and Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during The Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN-India summit in Nonthaburi Thailand Sunday Nov. 3 2019.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi center laughs as he poses for a group photo with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong left and Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during The Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN-India summit in Nonthaburi Thailand Sunday Nov. 3 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BANGKOK: In a significant indication of India's rising profile, the 10-nation ASEAN on Sunday clearly appreciated New Delhi's growing role in the Indo-Pacific region as the two sides, with a combined GDP of USD 5 trillion, vowed to further broad base strategic ties and deal with major challenges like of terrorism collectively.

In his address at the annual India-ASEAN summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the mutual coordination between India's vision of the Indo-Pacific and ASEAN Outlook for the strategically key region which has been witnessing growing Chinese assertiveness.

Modi also talked about cross border terrorism, the spread of violent extremism and the situation in the South China Sea, and underlined the need for greater cooperation between India and the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) to unitedly confront major challenges facing the region.

"I welcome the mutual coordination of the Indo-Pacific Outlook between India and the ASEAN. India's Act East Policy is an important part of our Indo-Pacific vision. The ASEAN is and always will be the heart of our Act East Policy. Integrated, organised and economically developing ASEAN is in India's basic interest," Modi said.

Officials said the biggest takeaway from the 16th India-ASEAN summit was acknowledgement of the ASEAN leaders about India's growing role in the Indo-Pacific for the first time after the bloc came out with an "Outlook" for the region.

The endorsement of India's role assumes significance as it came in the midst of geopolitical power play in the Indo-Pacific region and escalating territorial disputes between China and a number of ASEAN countries.

"All the ASEAN countries appreciated India's growing role (in the Indo-Pacific) region and that India's growing role is a factor of peace and stability in the region. That is the broad approach of the ASEAN," said Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said his country was ready to work with ASEAN countries to ensure peace, security and stability in the South China Sea.

ALSO READ: Trump absent, ASEAN charts path for trade block led by China

Singh said the issue of South China Sea was discussed at the summit and it was noted by both sides the importance of promoting a rules-based order in the region including through upholding adherence to international law.

In his address, the prime minister said India is committed to further strengthen partnership with the ASEAN through stronger surface, maritime and air-connectivity and digital-link.

"USD 1 billion line of credit will be useful for physical and digital connectivity. Our intention is to greatly increase the traffic of people for study, research, trade and tourism. To achieve this goal, India is ready to increase partnership with the ASEAN in the area of mutual interests," he said.

The 10-nation ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region.

India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners. The ASEAN region along with India together comprises combined population of 1.

85 billion people, which is one-fourth of the global population and their combined GDP has been estimated at over USD 5 trillion.

Modi said India is also ready to further increase capacity building and partnerships in areas of agriculture, science, research, ICT and engineering.

"I welcome the recent decision to review the ASEAN-India FTA. This will not only make our economic relations more stronger, but our trade will also be balanced. We also want to strengthen our partnership in the areas of maritime security and blue economy," he said.

The prime minister also announced that India would be looking at creating an endowment of Rs 50 million for promoting exchanges between faculty as well as students under India-ASEAN network.

Singh said the ASEAN leaders spoke of India as a long-term friend and a dynamic partner and complimented India's contribution in the peace and stability of the region.

The leaders also welcomed India's support to the centrality of the ASEAN and India's programmes and projects which support ASEAN master plan for connectivity.

"They expressed keen interest in enhancing partnership maritime and cyber domains," said Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ASEAN South east asia India China Indo Pacific region
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp