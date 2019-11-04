Home World

Hong Kong politician's ear reconstructed after attacker bit it of

A bloody violence broke out on the day hundreds of protesters took to the streets in unauthorised citywide demonstrations against the government.

Published: 04th November 2019 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong protest

A Hong Kong politician's ear was bitten off by a knife-wielding man. (Photo| AP)

By IANS

HONG KONG: Surgeons have reconstructed a Hong Kong politician's ear after part of it was bitten off by a knife-wielding man outside a shopping centre here, a media report said on Monday.

District Councillor Andrew Chiu Ka-yin, who was recovering on Monday after an overnight operation, was among four people seriously injured in the frenzied attack on Sunday night which took place after the alleged attacker had a heated discussion over political issues outside Cityplaza in Tai Koo, the South China Morning Post said in the report.

After injuring the four victims with a knife he had in his backpack, the suspect, who was heard speaking Mandarin, was then beaten by an angry crowd before he was arrested. Two victims were said to be critical.

Eric Lee, one of Chiu's assistants, said the councillor, who represents Tai Koo Shing West on Eastern District Council, had the surgery at about midnight to reconnect severed parts of his left ear.

"His condition is stable," he said.

The bloody violence broke out on the day hundreds of protesters took to the streets in unauthorised citywide demonstrations against the government.

The streets of Hong Kong have been racked by violence and destruction since the anti-government protests erupted in June, initially over the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

But the protests have now mutated into a movement that seeks to improve the democratic mechanisms that govern Hong Kong and safeguard the region's partial autonomy from Beijing.

However, some demonstrators have opted for more radical tactics than peaceful civil disobedience and violent clashes with the police have been frequent.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hong Kong protest Hong Kong politician
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp