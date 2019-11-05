Home World

Chinese pilot in soup after allowing passenger into cockpit during flight

The captain violated regulations of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) by allowing an unauthorised person into the cockpit, the Air Guilin statement said.

Published: 05th November 2019 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

pilot, Cockpit

Representational image.

By PTI

BEIJING: The captain of a Chinese airliner who allegedly allowed a young woman passenger into the cockpit during a flight has been suspended for life after her photo went viral, according to state media reports.

A photo of the woman sitting in the cockpit of the airplane with her fingers making a V-shaped sign and cups of drinks on her knees has been circulating on social media since Sunday, The Global Times reported.

While the pilot was not named, the report said the other crew members of Air Guilin who were involved in the incident have been suspended indefinitely.

They will undergo further investigation by the company, Air Guilin said.

The incident took place on January 4 on flight GT1011 from Guilin city to Yangzhou city, the report said.

The violation was noticed by the airliner on Sunday after screenshots of the alleged passenger's post started being shared widely on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo.

The post showed the woman making a V sign with her fingers - a popular pose in China - with the photo captioned: "Thanks to the captain. So happy."

The woman was reported to be a flight attendant in training at a Guilin university, according to news site Chinese News Service.

Chinese pilots and analysts said the photo appears to have been taken during the flight, The Global Times reported.

The captain violated regulations of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) by allowing an unauthorised person into the cockpit, the Air Guilin statement said.

Air Guilin is an airline based at Guilin Liangjiang International Airport in Guangxi and is a joint venture between the Guilin Municipal Government and HNA Group, a Chinese conglomerate headquartered in Haikou, Hainan.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinese pilot Cockpit Air Guilin
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp