Home World

Indian-origin man's bankruptcy restrictions extended for 10 years in UK

He had his affairs passed into the control of the Official Receiver for the UK's Insolvency Service and he was obliged to disclose all his assets to officials, including property.

Published: 05th November 2019 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

The proposed seven amendments, cleared by the Cabinet earlier this week, aim at improving the effectiveness of the bankruptcy law.

Representational image (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

LONDON: Bankruptcy restrictions imposed on an Indian-origin man in central England over financial misconduct has been extended for 10 years after it emerged that he had concealed an asset from the state.

Sukhwinderjit Singh Sanghera, also known as Sukhi Sanghera, from Leamington Spa town was declared bankrupt in August 2017 by an order of the County Court in Warwick, with debts of over 140,000 pounds.

He had his affairs passed into the control of the Official Receiver for the UK's Insolvency Service and he was obliged to disclose all his assets to officials, including property.

However, he failed to mention that he was the sole owner of a rental property in Coventry that generated a monthly income of 1,900 pounds.

"Sukhi Sanghera not only concealed a significant asset from the Official Receiver but also concealed its value from his creditors. He was completely prepared to leave them out of pocket," said Kevin Read, Official Receiver for the Insolvency Service.

"The 10-year extended bankruptcy restrictions we have secured reflect the severity of his actions and should serve as a warning to others to comply fully and openly with the bankruptcy process," he said.

Following investigations by the Official Receiver, the property was subsequently registered as an asset in Sanghera's estate and then sold, raising more than 70,000 pounds towards the bankruptcy order.

Bankruptcy restrictions are usually lifted after a year but in this case the UK government imposed a 10-year undertaking from Sanghera after he did not dispute that he failed to disclose the property to the Official Receiver.

Due to the restrictions, the 50-year-old would be unable to borrow more than 500 pounds without telling a lender he is bankrupt, he cannot act as a director of a company without the court's permission and he is banned from being an elected councillor in his local district.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sukhi Sanghera Court Bankruptcy
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp