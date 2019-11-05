Home World

Over 500 Indian-Americans throng Potomac river to celebrate Chhath in US

Chhath Puja, which is mainly observed in the eastern and northern parts of India and Nepal, is dedicated to the Sun God and the ancient Vedic Goddess Usha.

Published: 05th November 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Chhath Puja

On the occasssion of Chhath Puja, devotees undergo fast and offer water and milk to the Sun God at dawn and dusk. (Representational Photo | EPS, R Satish Babu)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Over 500 Indian-Americans gathered on the banks of the Potomac River here to celebrate the Chhath puja, with several women attired in colourful traditional sarees worshipping the rising sun.

Chhath Puja, which is mainly observed in the eastern and northern parts of India and Nepal, is dedicated to the Sun God and the ancient Vedic Goddess Usha.

With Chhath falling on a weekend - Saturday evening and Sunday morning - the banks of the Potomac river in the Virginia suburb of Washington attracted more than 500 Indian-Americans, several of whom drove a few hundred kilometres to celebrate this popular Indian festival.

ALSO READ: Second day of Chhath festival, Kharna observed with fervour

Over the past few years, Indian-Americans are being joined by the Nepali-American community, giving a unique dimension to the Chhath celebrations overseas.

Kripa Shankar Singh, a software engineer who migrated to the US from Patna, said it all started in 2006 when he and his wife Anita started looking for a place to celebrate the Chhath puja.

One day while camping at a park near the Potomac, the Singh couple decided to pursue the idea of celebrating Chhath the traditional way on a river bank.

Days later, he approached the park officials for permission.

After initial hiccups and a little bit of explanation, the Loudon County granted him the permission.

From observing the Chhat by a small group of family and friends of Singh in 2006, it has now emerged as one of the largest celebrations of the festival outside India and Nepal.

The number of people participating in the festival are increasing every passing year, said Singh, who has been organising the event for over a decade now.

"This year was the largest one," he said, adding that the entire event is a volunteer driven celebration.

Singh opens his home every year for the pooja performers and for cooking of the 'prasad' (offering).

"This is our attempt to keep our culture alive in a foreign land," Singh said, adding that he is surprised by the turnout of the people for this festival.

"When we started this a decade ago, we never thought it can go this far," he said.

This year, the celebration was broadcast live on Facebook and attracted thousands of viewers.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhath Puja Chhath Puja in US
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp