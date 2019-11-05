Home World

Pakistan 'purposely' retracts information from Zardari's medical reports, alleges Aseefa Zardari

Zardari was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on October 22 and admitted to the cardiology department's VIP ward.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Aseefa Zardari. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's daughter, on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan government is deliberately retracting information from her ailing father's medical reports.

Taking to Twitter, Aseefa said: "My father has had no access to his doctors for 6 months. Govt purposely retracts information from his medical reports by govt doctors."

"As a diabetic heart patient with spinal issues, we fear for his health & have gone to Court for private doctors to be allowed to assess his health," she added.

Asserting that the Pakistan government will be held responsible if anything happens to Zardari, his son and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in a tweet, said: "President Zardari has still not been given access to specialist doctors and personal physician. Our family is increasingly concerned about his health. If anything happens to our father this govt will be held responsible."

According to The Dawn, Zardari was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on October 22 and admitted to the cardiology department's VIP ward.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aseefa Zardari Asif Ali Zardari
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp