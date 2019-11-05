Home World

There's no room for imperial powers in 21st century, says US NSA Robert O'Brien

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, responding to questions on the increasing Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region, said that countries should deal with each other as sovereigns.

Published: 05th November 2019 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

The White House

The White House (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON/BANGKOK: Taking a dig at China, a top Trump administration official has said that there is no room for "imperial powers" in the international system of the 21st century where big countries could take advantage of smaller ones.

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, responding to questions on the increasing Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region, said that countries should deal with each other as sovereigns, equals and in accordance with the international law and customs.

"There is no room for imperial powers anymore. Those days are in the past. the days that big countries could take advantage of small countries just because of their size, just because one country is big and one country is small, we don't think that there is any place for that in the international system of the 21st century," O'Brien told reporters at a news conference in Bangkok.

His statement came on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Bangkok during which China's fast expanding military and economic expansionism in the Indo-Pacific region figured prominently.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it.

Asked how concerned is he that China is going to be a new imperial power, the US NSA said: "So, I was referring to imperialism.

I don't think I mentioned China specifically with respect to that, but if someone interpreted it that way because of Chinese behaviour or Chinese actions, that might be a conclusion that others would draw".

He also dismissed the Chinese allegations about America's meddling in the region.

"We have been here for a long time. I think we've paid for our role in the region with a lot of blood and treasure seventy years ago, and we've been here before then and we've been here ever since," O'Brien said.

Noting that the US is not meddling in the region, he said the US is a key player in the Indo-Pacific region.

The US has done more for the region than any other country in the region, O'Brien said, adding that the US is committed and engaged in Asia; Southeast Asia in particular.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

Beijing has built up and militarised many of the islands and reefs it controls in the region.

Since Donald Trump took over the Presidency, US dispatched two warships close to the artificial islands built by China to assert freedom of navigation.

O'Brien said that in the entire Indo-Pacific region, the US has investments totalling over USD 1 trillion dollars.

"This is a critical area for the United States: we invest here, we travel here, we are here permanently, and we're part of the fabric of East Asia, Southeast Asia," he said.

"We believe that all the nations in the Indo-Pacific region should participate fairly and with reciprocity and with mutual respect in their international relations. We believe in a rules-based international order. We believe in international law and custom," O'Brien said.

On Monday, the US along with Japan and Australia launched the Blue Dot Network, a kind of infrastructure equivalent of the Michelin star rating for restaurants or hotels.

Infrastructure projects receiving the Blue Dot will be like a seal of approval for projects that are transparent, good and something that everyone can participate in: vendors, financiers, implementers, contractors, governments and enterprises involved in infrastructure.

"When they have a project that meets the high standards of the Blue Dot Network, they'll be rewarded with a Blue Dot, just like a restaurant might get a Michelin star for cooking great food, and that's a signal to folks that this is an infrastructure project worth investing in and that's a good deal for the folks who are doing the project, but also a good deal for the country that has it," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert O'Brien Donald Trump Us Administration Imperialism
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp