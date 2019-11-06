Home World

Dengue claims 66 lives, affects 44,000 in Pakistan

While 1,672 cases are reported from the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, 511 cases are included in other categories.

Published: 06th November 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Dengue control

For representational purposes

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Dengue outbreak has claimed 66 lives and affected over 44,000 people in Pakistan this year.

According to a document available with Dawn, this year 44,415 cases of dengue have been confirmed. Of this, 12,433 cases were reported from Islamabad, 10,142 from Sindh, 9,260 from Punjab, 7,346 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 3,051 from Balochistan.

While 1,672 cases are reported from the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, 511 cases are included in other category.

Dengue has claimed as many as 26 lives in Sindh, 22 in Islamabad, 14 in Punjab, 3 in Balochistan and one in POK, the report said.

In 2011, 27,000 people were affected by the disease. The number of mortalities was almost six times higher at 370 compared with this year, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday.

Dengue is transmitted mainly by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which thrives in densely-populated tropical climates and breeds in stagnant pools of water.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dengue Dengue cases in Pakistan
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp