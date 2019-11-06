Home World

Marion Cotillard lauds Adele Haenel for speaking on sexual harassment

Even though many French actors came forward since the Weinstein scandal broke out, Haenel is the first prominent French actress to have named her alleged harasser.

Published: 06th November 2019 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

File photo taken on May 20, 2017 shows French actress Adele Haenel during a press conferenceat the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

File photo taken on May 20, 2017 shows French actress Adele Haenel during a press conferenceat the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard is one of the many French film figures who have applauded fellow actress Adele Haenel for speaking out about the sexual harassment she was subjected to from the age of 12.

In an article published Sunday on the investigative website Mediapart, Haenel said that Christophe Ruggia, who directed her in the 2002 drama "The Devils" ("Les diables"), repeatedly made advances toward her, including unwanted touching and kisses, and harassed her from the age of 12 to 15. "The Devils" was the first film she starred in, reports variety.com.

In a post on her Instagram account, Cotillard wrote: "Your courage is a gift of unmatched generosity for women and for men, for the young actresses and actors, for all those who have been damaged and now know thanks to you that they don't have to suffer this violence. And for those who have suffered it, that they can speak, they will be listened to and heard. You break a silence so deafening."

"Your testimony is increasingly powerful. It resonates profoundly. Dear Adele, you are marking history. The history of this liberating revolution. Our history and our children's," Cotillard added.

Haenel's testimony has made a significant impact in the industry.

Ruggia was expelled from the French directors guild (SRF) almost immediately after the story was published.

ALSO READ: Whataboutery around the #MeToo anniversary

The SRF's board members include well-known directors like Jacques Audiard, Celine Sciamma and Rebecca Zlotowski.

Several other film organizations have also issued statements in support of Haenel, including the French film promotion body UniFrance.

Although there have been several famous French actresses, including Isabelle Adjani, who have come forward to speak about sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the emergence of the #metoo movement, Haenel is the first prominent French actress to have named her alleged harasser.

She said she didn't plan on filing a lawsuit against Ruggia but wanted to give her testimony to help other victims break the "omertà".

Haenel, who is now 30, is one of France's biggest stars. She has two Cesar awards and she most recently headlined Sciamma's "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" which won the screenwriting prize at Cannes this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marion Cotillard Adele Haenel Adele Haenel metoo Christophe Ruggia Christophe Ruggia sexual harassment French film industry sexual harassment
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp