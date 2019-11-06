Home World

Pakistan seeks USD 9 billion loan from China to fund CPEC projects

Pakistan has established a CPEC Authority which will work as a one window for all CPEC related issues so that the government can fasten the pace of projects.

Published: 06th November 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

China-Pakistan

Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday sought a USD nine billion loan from China to finance road and infrastructure projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

At the conclusion of the ninth Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of CPEC here, the two sides approved Gwadar Smart City Master Plan and signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in the field of health and trade, Dawn reported.

They also inaugurated the 392 km Multan-Sukkur Motorway completed with a funding worth (Pakistani Rupee) Rs. 294 billion from China.

The JCC was co-chaired by Pakistan's Planning Minister Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar and China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe.

The Committee formed a joint group to formally engage in project financing arrangements on Main Railway Line (ML-1), said Bakhtyar, adding that the groundbreaking ceremony for the multi-billion dollar plan was targeted within the next six months.

"The recent visits of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his interaction with Chinese leadership has, in true sense, broadened and enhanced the scope of future cooperation in diverse fields of agriculture, industrial and socio-economic development," the minister said in his opening remarks.

He noted that Pakistan has established a CPEC Authority which will work as a one window for all CPEC related issues so that the government can fasten the pace of projects.

The meeting also ensured commitment to complete fencing of Pakistan's borders Iran and Afghanistan. Bakhtyar said that the fencing should have been done 10 years ago but now it will be completed by 2020.

"Pakistan's security situation could not be 100pc in our hands until these borders remain porous," he stated.

On his part, Ning Jizhe said that both sides have reached important consensus over bilateral cooperation in all domains and pointed out the future direction of bilateral ties, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that CPEC has achieved a series of remarkable achievements and have been ushered into an extending phase of high-quality development.

"The Chinese side will implement the consensus reached by the leaders of both sides and will enhance coordination, strengthen mutual trust so as to achieve more pragmatic results under CPEC and to forge a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era," the Chinese official was quoted as saying.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp