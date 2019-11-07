Home World

Slain IS chief Baghdadi's wife revealed group secrets after capture

Asma Fawzi Muhammad Al-Qubaysi aka Rania Mahmoud,  volunteered a lot of information about Baghdadi and the inner workings of ISIS which the Iraqi government was able to verify.

Published: 07th November 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Asma Fawzi Muhammad Al-Qubaysi, believed to be the first wife of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Asma Fawzi Muhammad Al-Qubaysi, believed to be the first wife of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (Photo| AFP)

By AFP

ISTANBUL: The wife of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi revealed "a lot of information" about the jihadist group's "inner workings" after she was captured last year, a Turkish official said.

The official said that Baghdadi's spouse identified herself as Rania Mahmoud but was in fact Asma Fawzi Muhammad Al-Qubaysi. She was said to be the "first wife" of the IS leader, who was killed in a US special forces raid in Syria last month.

The woman was arrested on June 2, 2018 in the province of Hatay, near the Syrian border, along with 10 others, including Baghdadi's daughter, who identified herself as Leila Jabeer. The official said the family links were confirmed using a DNA sample of Baghdadi provided by Iraqi authorities.

"We discovered (the wife's) real identity pretty quickly. At that point, she volunteered a lot of information about Baghdadi and the inner workings of ISIS. We were able to confirm a lot of things that we already knew. We also obtained new information that led to a series of arrests elsewhere," the official said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed for the first time on Wednesday that she had been detained. "We caught his wife - I say this today for the first time - but we didn't make a big fuss about it," Erdogan told a gathering of students in Ankara. He confirmed that Turkey had also captured Baghdadi's sister and brother-in-law.

Erdogan took a swipe at the United States for making a big deal of Baghdadi's killing, saying: "They started a very big communication operation." The IS leader was killed in a US special forces raid carried out with the help of Kurdish fighters in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, just across the border from Turkey.

According to the US account, Baghdadi ran into a dead-end tunnel in his hideout and detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and two children. The raid came in the wake of a Turkish military offensive against the Kurdish militants, who have been a close ally of the West in the fight against IS, but are viewed as terrorists by Ankara.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
abu bakr al baghdadi Leila Jabeer Islamic State ISIS secrets Asma Fawzi Muhammad Al Qubaysi
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
A Navy Chetak helicopter winching up a serviceman, as part of displaying the force’s operational readiness, off Kochi on Wednesday Pics: Arun Angela
Indian Navy displays operational prowess near Kochi Coast
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp