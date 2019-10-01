Home World

Endangered pygmy elephant shot 70 times, tusks removed, in Borneo

It was the latest death of a pygmy elephant, whose numbers have been dwindling because they are targeted by poachers for their tusks and as agricultural plantations expand into their jungle habitat.

Published: 01st October 2019 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka_elephant_Ranga

For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: An endangered pygmy elephant found dead on Borneo island had been shot about 70 times and its tusks hacked off during a brutal attack by poachers, Malaysian officials said Monday.

The male pachyderm's mutilated corpse was found last week floating half-submerged in a river, tied by a rope to a tree on the bank, in Sabah state on Malaysian Borneo.

It was the latest death of a pygmy elephant, whose numbers have been dwindling because they are targeted by poachers for their tusks and as agricultural plantations expand into their jungle habitat.

Speaking after a post-mortem examination, Sabah wildlife department director Augustine Tuuga said such a cruel attack was "not common".

Four or five poachers using semi-automatic guns were believed to have attacked the creature from close range, the Star newspaper reported, citing an anonymous source.

Tuuga said the poachers were believed to be locals and it did not look like a professional operation.

Elizabeth John, a spokeswoman for wildlife trade watchdog Traffic, said there has been a spate of pygmy elephant killings since last year but as yet no arrests.

"It's a serious situation," she told AFP.

"Identifying and bringing those responsible for the killings to justice is key to tackling this threat. We hope investigations don't stop at just this case, there is a high chance this is linked to others."

Pygmy elephants are protected under Malaysian law and those found guilty of hunting them face a jail term or hefty fine.

There are only around 1,500 surviving Borneo pygmy elephants, a subspecies that -- despite the name -- can reach a height of up to three metres (10 feet), according to international conservation group WWF.

Rainforest-clad Borneo is the world's third-largest island and is shared between Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Borneo island Borneo elephant poaching Borneo elephant killed Brutal elephant murders
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp