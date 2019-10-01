Jailed ex-Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari faces terror threat

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Security of Pakistan's former President Asif Ali Zardari, currently lodged in Adiala Jail in corruption cases, had been tightened after a threat of terrorist attack on him, Pakistan media reported on Tuesday.

According to intelligence inputs received by security agencies, Zardari may be attacked by terrorists during the court appearances.

Zardari is facing trial in corruption cases related to multi-million dollar money laundering and Rs 150 million transactions through alleged fake bank accounts.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Zardari earlier this year. After health check-up, he was lodged in Adiala Jail. His lawyers have alleged that Zaredari is not being treated well in the jail.

Zardari's son Bilwaal Bhutto had earlier alleged that there is a conspiracy to kill his father. He had also alleged that he is not even provided proper medical care in the jail.