Home World

Jaishankar questions bids to hyphenate India with Pakistan

The external affairs minister was responding to a query about India and Pakistan being 'hyphenated' once again following abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Published: 01st October 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The attempts to hyphenate India with Pakistan post Article 370 abrogation are being made by people "over-obsessed" about it, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here, questioning how can one country be compared with the other which is one-eighth of its economic size.

The Indian government decided to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories on August 5.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

ALSO READ | India's stand clear on Kashmir, won't accept third-party mediation: Jaishankar in US

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

"You are really being very semantic about it. How do you hyphenate a country, which is one-eighth of your economic size, which is 'reputationally' your exact opposite?" Jaishankar told a group of Indian reporters on Monday, virtually taking exceptions to India and Pakistan being talked of in the same breath.

The external affairs minister was responding to a query about India and Pakistan being "hyphenated" once again following abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

ALSO READ | Jaishankar defends India's right to buy S-400 missile defense system on US trip

By that logic then, India should not do anything which would bring Pakistan into the conversation at all, he said.

"So, let's not talk Afghanistan. In fact, let's not talk South Asia. So, my sense is people are over obsessed about it," he said.

"Often the argumentation comes from people who have a viewpoint that we shouldn't have done anything about (Article) 370," Jaishankar said, adding he has a "very little tolerance" for that.

Jaishankar arrived here on Sunday night from New York after attending the annual General Assembly session of the United Nations along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, the two leaders held bilateral meetings with dozens of world leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Pakistan Ties Jaishankar Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp