Home World

Jaishankar questions bids to 'hyphenate' India with Pakistan on Article 370 debate

The external affairs minister was responding to a query about India and Pakistan being 'hyphenated' once again following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir special status.

Published: 01st October 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. | (Photo | AP)

India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. | (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Questioning bids to "hyphenate" India with Pakistan following the nullification of Article 370, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said it is being done by those who are obsessed with the post-August 5 developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

"You are really being very semantic about it. How do you hyphenate a country, which is one-eighth of your economic size, which is 'reputationally' your exact opposite?" Jaishankar told a group of Indian reporters, virtually taking exceptions to India and Pakistan being talked of in the same breath.

The external affairs minister was responding to a query about India and Pakistan being "hyphenated" once again following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir special status after the nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution.

By that logic then, India should not do anything which would bring Pakistan into the conversation at all, he said.

"So, let's not talk Afghanistan. In fact, let's not talk South Asia. So, my sense is people are over-obsessed about it," he said.

"Often the argumentation comes from people who have a viewpoint that we shouldn't have done anything about (Article) 370," Jaishankar said, adding he has a "very little tolerance" for that.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
S Jaishankar Article 370
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp