Kashmir blockade must end, says Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Reports of violence and torture are extremely concerning and the blockade from communication and life-saving medical care must end, she tweeted.
Published: 01st October 2019 03:50 PM | Last Updated: 01st October 2019 03:50 PM | A+A A-
WASHINGTON: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said that the "blockade" on communication and life-saving medical care in Kashmir "must end".
In a post shared on Twitter on Monday, Ocasio-Cortez said: "We stand for the basic human dignity of Kashmiris (and) support democracy, equality and human rights for all - including the most vulnerable.
"Reports of violence and torture are extremely concerning and the blockade from communication and life-saving medical care must end," she tweeted.
The US Congresswoman made the remarks while responding to a video of herself uploaded by a Twitter user, who had thanked her for taking time out to express "solidarity" with Kashmir.