Kashmir blockade must end, says Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

By IANS

WASHINGTON: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said that the "blockade" on communication and life-saving medical care in Kashmir "must end".

In a post shared on Twitter on Monday, Ocasio-Cortez said: "We stand for the basic human dignity of Kashmiris (and) support democracy, equality and human rights for all - including the most vulnerable.

"Reports of violence and torture are extremely concerning and the blockade from communication and life-saving medical care must end," she tweeted.

The US Congresswoman made the remarks while responding to a video of herself uploaded by a Twitter user, who had thanked her for taking time out to express "solidarity" with Kashmir.