Home World

Kashmir blockade must end, says Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Reports of violence and torture are extremely concerning and the blockade from communication and life-saving medical care must end, she tweeted.

Published: 01st October 2019 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (Photo| AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said that the "blockade" on communication and life-saving medical care in Kashmir "must end".

In a post shared on Twitter on Monday, Ocasio-Cortez said: "We stand for the basic human dignity of Kashmiris (and) support democracy, equality and human rights for all - including the most vulnerable.

"Reports of violence and torture are extremely concerning and the blockade from communication and life-saving medical care must end," she tweeted.

The US Congresswoman made the remarks while responding to a video of herself uploaded by a Twitter user, who had thanked her for taking time out to express "solidarity" with Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • abc
    who is she to interfere in India... let look at US policy worldwide... she has no right to comment with all the illegal occupations her country has done and is doing presently all over the world
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp