Home World

Nigeria police rescue pregnant women from 'baby factories'

Reports of police raids on illegal maternity units - dubbed 'baby factories' - have been relatively common in Nigeria, especially in southeastern regions.

Published: 01st October 2019 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

By AFP

LAGOS: Nigerian police said Monday they had rescued 19 expectant mothers from a string of locations in Lagos where pregnant women were being forced to give birth to children for sale.

"We got reports based on intelligence information about activities of individuals who were keeping pregnant women and babies to sell them after delivery," Lagos police spokesman Bala Elkana told AFP.

"After investigations, we were able to rescue 19 pregnant ladies and four babies," he said, adding that the those freed were aged between 15 and 28.

"Some of them were misled, they were told they were brought to Lagos to find a job and found themselves trapped." The raids carried out on September 19 targeted three houses and a hotel in the outskirts of Nigeria's biggest city.

"We've got two suspects in custody and one is still on the run," Elkana said.

He said that baby girls were being sold for 300,000 naira (USD 830) while boys fetched 500,000 naira.

"It is still unclear for which purpose or to whom they were sold," Elkana said.

Reports of police raids on illegal maternity units -- dubbed "baby factories" -- have been relatively common in Nigeria, especially in southeastern regions.

The oil-rich country boasts one of Africa's largest economies, but it has more people living in extreme poverty than any other nation in the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nigeria baby factory Nigeria
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp