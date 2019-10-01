Home World

Saddened by floods in India, says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Various districts in Bihar have been witnessing acute waterlogging, with residents resorting to unusual modes of transportation in order to move from one place to another.

Published: 01st October 2019 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ( Photo | AP )

By ANI

NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed his grief over the loss of life and displacement of people due to floods following intermittent rains in parts of India.

"The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life, displacement of people and destruction of property due to monsoon rains and associated flooding in India," a spokesman for the Secretary-General said.

Wishing the victims a speedy recovery, the spokesperson said: "UN Chief has extended his condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims. The United Nations stands ready to work with the authorities as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from this ongoing monsoon season."

ALSO READ: 2.5 lakh affected by flood-like situation due to incessant rains in Bengal's Malda

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang up Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss the prevailing floods and assured him of all possible help as 29 people died due to rain-related incidents in the state.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 19 teams in 14 districts of Bihar and has evacuated more than 4,000 people including women, patients, children and elderly, and shifted to safer places in Patna.

Various districts in the state have been witnessing acute waterlogging, with residents resorting to unusual modes of transportation in order to move from one place to another.

In Uttar Pradesh too heavy rain affected life and caused deaths.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, India witnessed an "above-normal' monsoon that officially ended on September 30. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Antonio Guterres Bihar Floods UP Floods
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp