Britain will leave European Union by October 31 'come what may', asserts Boris Johnson
MANCHESTER: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday urged the EU to compromise as he prepared to submit a new Brexit plan but warned Britain was ready to leave without a deal on October 31, "come what may".
Johnson said an alternative to a "compromise for both sides" -- which included no customs checks "at or near" the Northern Irish border -- was for Britain to leave without a deal, "an outcome for which we are ready".