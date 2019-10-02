Home World

Pakistan starts judicial probe into Hindu medico's death

This judicial probe has been initiated on the Sindh High Court's order, following a requisition by the Sindh government.

LARKANA: A judicial probe has been launched into the death of Namrata Kumari, a final year student of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

According to a report in Pakistani media, the judicial commission has sent notices to fellow students, the hostel warden and other staff members of the varsity in connection with the death of Namrata, a student of the Bibi Ashifa Dental College.

Her father and brother have also been summoned.

Namrata was found dead at her hostel room on September 16. The varsity administration had earlier termed it a suicide. Initial post-mortem also suggested suicide. But victim's brother Vishal, a doctor, is calling it a murder.

The police have also arrested her two classmates. Of the two, Mehran Abro was considered close to Namrata.

According to the investigation agencies, Mehran said Namrata wanted to get married to him but he was not ready. That's why Namrata was upset for the last few days.

