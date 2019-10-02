Home World

Pranksters hijack billboard in US, play porn for 20 minutes

The company that owns the sign took about 20 minutes to stop transmission of the offensive content which was run at around 11 PM.

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Porn

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Police in the US are in search of two men who played pornographic content on an electronic billboard for about 20 minutes, the media reported.

The two men who had their faces covered forced their way into the control room of the billboard in the Detroit suburb of Auburn Hills, Ars Technica reported on Tuesday.

"Two suspects entered a small building, which houses a computer that runs the content for the digital billboard, located underneath the sign," Auburn Hills police reported in a Facebook page.

The company that owns the sign took about 20 minutes to stop transmission of the offensive content which was run at around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

"The suspects forced entry into the building, which is also secured by a 6 feet fence," the police reported, adding that the suspects were inside the building for approximately 15 minutes before leaving.

Promoting pornography carries a penalty of up to $500 and 90 days in jail, according to the police. The two men also face possible felony burglary charges, the report added.

"It was dark out, so the screen was glowing really bright," Detroit Free Press quoted police officer Ryan Gagnon as saying.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Porn US billboard
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp