Pranksters hijack billboard in US, play porn for 20 minutes

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Police in the US are in search of two men who played pornographic content on an electronic billboard for about 20 minutes, the media reported.

The two men who had their faces covered forced their way into the control room of the billboard in the Detroit suburb of Auburn Hills, Ars Technica reported on Tuesday.

"Two suspects entered a small building, which houses a computer that runs the content for the digital billboard, located underneath the sign," Auburn Hills police reported in a Facebook page.

The company that owns the sign took about 20 minutes to stop transmission of the offensive content which was run at around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

"The suspects forced entry into the building, which is also secured by a 6 feet fence," the police reported, adding that the suspects were inside the building for approximately 15 minutes before leaving.

Promoting pornography carries a penalty of up to $500 and 90 days in jail, according to the police. The two men also face possible felony burglary charges, the report added.

"It was dark out, so the screen was glowing really bright," Detroit Free Press quoted police officer Ryan Gagnon as saying.