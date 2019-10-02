Taliban delegation to visit Pakistan today

By ANI

KABUL: A high-level delegation of Taliban will visit Islamabad on Wednesday following an invitation by the Pakistani government, said the terrorist group's spokesperson Suhail Shaheen.

The delegation will be led by Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

"A high-level delegation led by political vice-president Mullah Baradar Akhund will travel to Islamabad tomorrow on October 2 for an official invitation. He will hold talks with the country's officials on a number of important issues. Fourth after Russia, China and Iran. This is an official tour that takes place in the countryside," tweeted Shaheen on Tuesday.

It is the fourth such trip by the Taliban after Russia, China and Iran.

Ever since US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled months-long talks between US officials and Taliban, the armed group has approached various countries.

Taliban has escalated its offensive after the collapse of talks. It has carried out various suicide bombings in several provinces of the country.