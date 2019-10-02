Twitter, Tweetdeck outage hit users in Canada, Japan

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter and Tweetdeck have gone down for a large number of users mostly in Canada and Japan, though in India it is working fine.

"We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon," the company said in a tweet.

More than 4,000 reports of the outage has been received from Japan, Canada as reported by outage monitoring website Outage, The Sun reported.

During the outage, Tweetdeck redirected users to the standard Twitter screen.

As per report, a Twitter representative had earlier told that the company was investigating issues with TweetDeck, which is used by reporters and other content creators for monitoring tweets from multiple Twitter accounts.

Meanwhile, it appears to be working fine in India as of now.