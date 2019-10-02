Home World

UN asks Australia to release Tamil family fighting deportation to community setting arrangement

The couple arrived in Australia by boat separately in 2012 and 2013 seeking asylum. 

Published: 02nd October 2019 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ( Photo | AP )

By PTI

MELBOURNE: The UN has asked the Australian government to release the Tamil family, fighting deportation to Sri Lanka, from offshore detention into a "community setting arrangement" to find another way to end their existing situation.

The couple, Priya and Nadesalingam along with their Australian-born daughters were moved to Christmas Island late August after an attempt to deport them was dramatically blocked by a court injunction.

The couple arrived in Australia by boat separately in 2012 and 2013 seeking asylum. Their daughters, born in Australia, have never been to Sri Lanka.

The family was settled in the central Queensland suburb of Biloela until they were placed in immigration detention in Melbourne in March 2018.

They were flown to Christmas Island after a last-minute injunction stopped them from being deported late last month.

Two UN Human Rights Committee (UNHRC) special rapporteurs have told the family's lawyer they have sought Australia the transfer of the two-year-old daughter Tharunica and her family "into a community setting arrangement to find another way to end their existing situation of detention", the ABC news reported on the basis of a letter seen by the organisation.

The future of the family is now resting on the Tharunica's case which the Federal Court has agreed to hear in full but no hearing date has been set.

Her immigration lawyer Carina Ford was on Wednesday notified by the UNHRC that it would use interim measure for the Australian government to release the family into community detention, the report said.

Ford had applied for the interim relief orders from the UN on Friday under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

However, she was aware that the government does not have to abide the request. "We're not naive to the fact it doesn't have to be followed,'' Ford was quoted as saying in the media report.

Australia is a signatory to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, but the UN cannot force the Government to comply with the request, the report said.

She hoped the family would be returned to their town of Biloela while the case continues to be heard.

A spokesperson for the Australian Department of Home Affairs said it was "aware an interim measures request has been issued by UNHCR", the report said.

"The family are residing on Christmas Island and will remain there whilst the judicial review proceedings are before the court," the spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil family Australian deportation
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp