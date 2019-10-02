Home World

US detains goods from five countries for suspected forced labour

An official at US Customs and Border Protection, Brenda Smith, says her agency issued orders to immediately detain the goods at US ports of entry for further investigation.

Published: 02nd October 2019 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

US Customs and Border Protection

US Customs and Border Protection (File | Associated Press)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is detaining clothing, gold, diamonds and other items believed to have been produced with forced labor by five companies based in Brazil, China, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malaysia and Zimbabwe.

An official at US Customs and Border Protection, Brenda Smith, says her agency issued orders to immediately detain the goods at US ports of entry for further investigation.

The move comes amid a wide-ranging trade dispute between the US and China, which has led to new tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of goods.

Smith says the "message here is that one of the ways the US and China can collaborate together is to ensure that forced labour is not used".

She says the companies can re-export the detained shipments or submit information to show they're legal.

The companies sanctioned are Bonechar Carvao Ativado Do Brasil Ltda; Hetian Taida Apparel Co Ltd in Xinjiang, China; WRP Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd in Malaysia; and Marange Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe.

The action also covers gold mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Forced labour US bans forced labor goods US china trade war
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp