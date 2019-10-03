Home World

Curfew imposed in Baghdad after deadly protests 

Iraqi premier Adel Abdel Mahdi ordered the ban on movements across Baghdad to stem the popular demonstrations over widespread unemployment and state corruption.

Published: 03rd October 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Anti-government protesters wave flags during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Iraqi officials said several protesters have been killed Wednesday and scores injured amid gunfire and clashes in Baghdad.

Anti-government protesters wave flags during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Iraqi officials said several protesters have been killed Wednesday and scores injured amid gunfire and clashes in Baghdad. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BAGHDAD: An indefinite curfew came into effect early Thursday in Iraq's capital after two days of chaotic protests across the country that descended into violence and left nine dead.

Iraqi premier Adel Abdel Mahdi ordered the ban on movements across Baghdad starting at 5:00 am local time (0200 GMT) to stem the popular demonstrations over widespread unemployment and state corruption.

Early Thursday, some cars and civilians were seen in the capital's streets, an AFP photographer said, but residents are wary that more protests could erupt after firebrand cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called for "a general strike".

The tension has been exacerbated by a near-total internet shutdown, the closure of government offices and at least one overnight explosion that hit the Green Zone, where some ministries and embassies are located.

A security source inside the area told AFP there were two blasts, likely caused by indirect fire a little over a week after two rockets hit near the US embassy there.

The apparent attack came hours after security forces sealed off the Green Zone "until further notice", fearing angry protesters would swarm state buildings or foreign missions.

Since erupting in Baghdad on Tuesday, the protests have spread to other cities in the country's south.

Riot police in the capital have used water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds in an attempt to disperse protesters from the central Tahrir Square and other areas.

Into the night on Wednesday, marches from different parts of Baghdad attempted to converge on Tahrir.

But with internet access virtually shut, demonstrators have struggled to communicate with each other or post footage of the latest clashes.

In the holy city of Najaf and in Nasiriyah further to the south on Wednesday, security forces fired on protesters and curfews were also declared.

Nine people including a police officer have so far been killed, most of them in Nasiriyah, and more than 400 people have been wounded, according to health authorities.

The protests appear to be largely spontaneous so far, with angry crowds carrying Iraqi flags and shunning any involvement by the country's main political players.

Many traditional figures have expressed their support for the movement, with Sadr urging "peaceful demonstrations."

He was behind the last round of major protests in Baghdad in 2016, when his supporters stormed the Green Zone, but his involvement appears much more limited this time. On Wednesday night, the top United Nations official in Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert met with some protesters in Baghdad to call for "direct dialogue" between them and government officials.

"The ability to preserve the right to protest is a sign of political and democratic maturity. Moreover, the use of force only fuels the anger," she said in a statement.

"De-escalation is urgently needed."

The violence drew a slew of criticism from Iraqi leaders including President Barham Saleh, and parliament has demanded an investigation into the incidents.

The protests follow months of simmering frustration over rampant power cuts, water shortages and state corruption.

But anger over staggering rates of youth unemployment, which is around 25 per cent or double the adult rate according to the World Bank, appears to have set off this particular round of demonstrations.

"We want jobs and better public services. We've been demanding them for years and the government has never responded," said Abdallah Walid, a 27-year-old protester.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iraq Baghdad Iraq curfew Baghdad curfew
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp