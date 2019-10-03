Seven dead as World War II-era plane crashes in US

By IANS

WASHINGTON: A World War II-era B-17 bomber crashed while trying to land at Bradley International Airport in the US state of Connecticut, killing at least seven people, said police.

The crash happened at 9:54 am local time on Wednesday, shortly after the plane reported difficulties and returned to the airport trying to land, Xinhua reported.

Connecticut State Police Commissioner James Rovella gave the latest update on casualties at an evening news conference joined by National Transportation Safety Board officials.

Another six injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. One person on the ground was injured.

A total of 10 passengers and three crew members were on board of the plane when it crashed at the end of a runway.