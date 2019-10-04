Home World

Australian PM Scott Morrison to visit India in January 2020

Morrison said he would be visiting India, a partner in the Quad strategic bloc, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 04th October 2019 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Australia PM Scott Morrison

Australia PM Scott Morrison ( File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he will visit India in January next year, describing it as another step in cementing New Delhi in the top tier of his country's partnerships.

Morrison said he would be visiting India, a partner in the Quad strategic bloc, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''My visit will be another step in cementing India in the top tier of Australia's partnerships,'' Morrison said in a major foreign policy address to the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

''So I am honoured to accept the invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi to visit India in January, including to deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue,'' he said.

Morrison will be accompanied by a business delegation.

''This will bring the government and business together to pursue our India economic strategy that has captured the attention of our Indian partners and must now be realised,'' he said.

Morrison also announced that Australia and 15 regional neighbours hoped to conclude the regional free trade deal, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

"Last month we, our ASEAN partners and other nations in the region hoped to conclude the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, embracing 16 economies with a combined population of 3.5 billion and combined GDP of USD 25.7 billion,'' Morrison said.

''The special importance of this agreement is that it will draw India more substantially into the Indo-Pacific economy,'' he added.

''India is a great success story of our region.

A land of durable institutions and shared values,'' he said, calling India as ''a natural partner for Australia.''

Morrison further emphasised Australia's role in building a secure, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific of "independent, sovereign and resilient states."

''Australia's national security and that of our Pacific family are intertwined.

This is a practical partnership supporting economic stability and prosperity, and strengthening security and resilience.

Our relationships with other nations in our region are flourishing,'' he said.

Morrison said that his government was keen to work with the Quad countries, the US, Australia, India and Japan.

In November 2017, India, the US, Australia and Japan gave shape to the long-pending "Quad" coalition to develop a new strategy for keeping the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence, amid China's attempts to expand its military presence in the region.

The Indo-Pacific region includes the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea.

Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims over the sea.

''Last week we took another step, when the foreign ministers of the Quad countries - the USA, Australia, India and Japan - met in New York.

This is the first time the Quad has met at the foreign minister-level.

Our government has worked patiently to restore trust and confidence following the (Kevin) Rudd government's policy to disconnect from the Quad,'' he said.

''I am pleased we have been able to restore this important forum for Australia and the region.

It is a key forum for exchanging views on challenges facing the region, including taking forward practical cooperation on maritime, terrorism and cyber issues,'' he added.

Quad also complements the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and ASEAN-led architecture, Morrison said.

He also warned against "negative globalism".

"The world works best when the character and distinctiveness of independent nations is preserved within a framework of mutual respect.

This includes respecting electoral mandates of their constituencies.

"We should avoid any reflex towards a negative globalism that coercively seeks to impose a mandate from an often ill-defined borderless global community," he said.

"Globalism must facilitate, align and engage, rather than direct and centralise.

As such an approach can corrode support for joint international action," he added.

On China, Morrison said, "'China has in many ways changed the world, so we would expect the terms of its engagement to change too.

That's why when we look at negotiating rules of the future of the global economy, for example, we would expect China's obligations to reflect its greater power status." 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Scott Morrison India visit
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp